Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $104.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $76.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $406.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.70 million to $408.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $453.96 million, with estimates ranging from $448.12 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,283,481 shares in the company, valued at $54,986,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 341,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,302.30 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.