Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.05. 15,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $107.39 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

