Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.44. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 657,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in F5 Networks by 389.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $968,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.94. 25,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

