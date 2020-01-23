Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $9.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.05 and the lowest is $9.00. Cable One posted earnings per share of $7.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $31.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $41.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $30.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,681.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,364.14. Cable One has a 12-month low of $834.63 and a 12-month high of $1,713.15. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

