Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post $277.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.40 million and the highest is $290.76 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $225.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

NYSE SAM traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.19. The stock had a trading volume of 186,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.94. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,665,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.