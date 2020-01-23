Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Appian also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,062,000 after buying an additional 246,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 275.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,874,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 22,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,904. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.85. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

