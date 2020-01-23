Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. 636,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

