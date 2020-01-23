Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 540,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 200,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

