Zacks: Analysts Set $61.00 Target Price for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $61.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $879.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $373,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

