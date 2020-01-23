Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

