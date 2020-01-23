Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.97. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

