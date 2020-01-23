Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $4.07. Anthem posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $19.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.37 to $19.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $23.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,125,000 after buying an additional 1,501,948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,964,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.44. 49,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

