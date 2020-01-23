Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ALXN traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,245. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

