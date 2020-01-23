Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

