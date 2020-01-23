Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Robert O. Murdock Sells 25,188 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 775,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after buying an additional 2,151,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 902,859 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 478,630 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,316,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

