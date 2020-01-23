Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.58. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 9,988 shares traded.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.