WP Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $118,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Express by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.49. 2,483,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1-year low of $98.46 and a 1-year high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

