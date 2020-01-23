WP Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 446,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,596. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

