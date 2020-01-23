WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.08

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $76.08, with a volume of 24499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

