Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.51. 32,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.70. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

