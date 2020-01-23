Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,307. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

