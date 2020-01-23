WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

