WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.
About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
