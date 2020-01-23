WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

