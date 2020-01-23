WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.93

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.93 and traded as high as $73.07. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFJ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $168,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

