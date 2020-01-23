WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on January 24th

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of WFHY stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

