Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.91, approximately 358 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.08.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

