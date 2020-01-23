Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €220.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.89 ($214.99).

Shares of WDI stock traded up €5.45 ($6.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €134.60 ($156.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12-month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

