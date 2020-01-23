Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 4300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

