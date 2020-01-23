Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.97

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.97 and traded as high as $314.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $313.00, with a volume of 79,920 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Wincanton from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.41).

Get Wincanton alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $387.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wincanton’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.