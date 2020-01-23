WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK) Shares Down 6.1%

WhiteHawk Ltd (ASX:WHK) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 252,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.09.

About WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK)

WhiteHawk Limited operates a business to business e-commerce cybersecurity exchange in Australia and the United States. Its marketplace offers products and solutions that enable small and midsize businesses to protect their company and customers against low to mid-level cybercrime, fraud, and disruption.

