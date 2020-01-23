White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of WTM stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.39. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $882.26 and a 12-month high of $1,131.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

