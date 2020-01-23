Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $197,323,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $10,739,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

WY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. 2,328,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,823. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

