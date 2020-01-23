Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.