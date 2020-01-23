Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Western Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

