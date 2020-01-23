Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDC. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Digital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,871 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Western Digital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,044,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 298,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

