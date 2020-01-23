Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $21.12. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 36,916 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In other Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,225.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

