Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $21.12. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 36,916 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
