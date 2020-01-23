Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25,147 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

Corteva stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 4,118,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,637. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

