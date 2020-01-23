Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter worth $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

PYPL stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 866,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

