Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $719,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,314. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

