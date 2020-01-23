Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

