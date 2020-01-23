Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,893. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

