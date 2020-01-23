Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,916. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.