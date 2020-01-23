Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

