Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $117.11. 1,000,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

