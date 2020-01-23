Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.39. 21,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.95 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

