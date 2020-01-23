Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $182.61. 31,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.54. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.