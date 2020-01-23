Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 651,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,273,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $3,742,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 444.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after buying an additional 1,898,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $84.66 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

