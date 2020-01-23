Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.59 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.