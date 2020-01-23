Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 9,277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $37,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,512 shares of company stock worth $5,550,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.