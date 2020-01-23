Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

